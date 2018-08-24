Elon Musk Says Fire Broke Out at Tesla Plant in California

"I was just there. Cardboard being prepped for recycling along southern fence line caught fire. Super appreciate fast response by Fremont fire dept! No injuries or damage to factory," he tweeted.
The city fire department said the blaze began in a cardboard pile, threatening an outside structure and starting a small grass fire. All fires have been put out and no one was injured, it added.
