Amnesty International Slams Florida's Active Support of Death Penalty in US

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – A prominent international watchdog slammed on Thursday Florida’s active support for the death penalty in the United States and urged the state to impose the moratorium on the capital punishment.

"While several US states have embraced abolition in recent years, Florida remains a diehard proponent of the death penalty and one of a handful of states that account for the bulk of executions in the USA … Florida and all other states where the death penalty is still in use must impose immediate moratoriums on executions until they can end this cruel practice once and for all," Erika Guevara Rosas, Americas Director at Amnesty International, said, as quoted in a press release.

She added that Florida has the second largest number of inmates on death row in the United States.

​Amnesty International also added that Florida is the fourth state in the country regarding the number of executions since 1976.

​Earlier in August, the Pew Research Center said in a report that capital punishment was becoming increasingly rare in the United States. Total of 19 states and the District of Columbia do not authorize the death penalty, and 10 of the states where it is allowed haven't executed anyone in at least 10 years.