Diplomats Commemorate Russian Sailors in US State of Pennsylvania - Embassy

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Russian diplomats have held a ceremony to commemorate two Russian Imperial Navy sailors in the eastern US state of Pennsylvania, the Russian Embassy in the United States said.

"Representatives from the Russian Embassy, the Consulate General of Russia in New York, Russian compatriots living in the USA, the US-Russia Joint Commission on POW/MIAs [Prisoners Of War and Missing In Action] commemorated two Russian sailors buried in Philadelphia, visited the St. Andrew’s Russian Orthodox Cathedral," the embassy said in a statement.

The sailors are Mikhail Tchuparinov and Nicolay Pavlov, both died circa 1900. Their graves were found by the Russian Defense Ministry’s mission for the war memorial activity abroad.

The legendary Varyag warship, on which the two sailors served, was constructed in Pennsylvania in 1898 and commissioned to the Imperial Russian Navy in 1901.

"The graves of Mikhail Tchuparinov and Nicolay Pavlov are well-preserved to this day thanks to local volunteers. In turn, US side of the US-Russia Joint Commission on POW/MIAs had a lot to do with finding and identifying the graves," the statement read.

The circumstances of the deaths and funerals of the two sailors were described in local papers around 1900-1901.