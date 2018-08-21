Register
22:27 GMT +321 August 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Vehicle Collision

    WATCH: US Officer Runs Teen Down With SUV Over Bicycle Violation

    © YouTubeScreenshot/SacramentoPoliceDepartment
    US
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Shocking body camera footage of a 16-year-old US boy being hit by a police vehicle being driven at 27 miles per hour, according to the camera, in a 25-miles-per-hour zone was released by Sacramento, California, police Friday.

    According to reports, the teenager, identified by NBC affiliate KCRA of Sacramento as just Daniel, was pulled over on July 22 by Sacramento police for not having a light on his bicycle at 10 p.m. in the Del Paso Heights neighborhood in northeast Sacramento. The officer was having a conversation with the teen before the teen took off running, according to reports. The officer then proceeded to chase the teenager on foot, according to officials, and a second police SUV was called to assist the officer in tracking down the cyclist.

    ​In the video footage, the officer driving the SUV is seen taking a left turn and then driving into Daniel as he is running down the sidewalk, causing the teen to be thrown into the air onto and then off the side of the hood. In the video, bystanders can be heard yelling "Why did you hit him?" and "Now I see why y'all get killed."

    After the collision, the officer driving the SUV exits the vehicle and handcuffs Daniel, who can be heard cursing and then yelling "I'm sorry" repeatedly.

    "Clearly, this collision could have been tragic," Sacramento Police Chief Daniel Hahn said in a statement Friday, according to NBC News.

    "I am grateful the young man was not more seriously injured and that no one else was injured. Our training is designed to prevent this sort of thing from happening. We are going to make sure our training — and the officers' adherence to that training — is as solid as it can be." 

    The body of a man who tried to attack a police station is carried out of the premises in Cornella near the northeastern Spanish city of Barcelona on August 20, 2018
    © AFP 2018 / LLUIS GENE
    Spanish Press Reveals Identity of Barcelona Police Precinct Attacker – Reports

    "This is something that, you know what I mean, shouldn't have took place," Lavar Washington, a member of the victim's family, told Sacramento ABC affiliate KXTV last week.

    The police department has stated that the incident was an accident that occurred due to understeer, which is when a car loses traction. They say the vehicle did not turn correctly.

    "Ultimately the investigation has shown that the collision was unintended," Allen said in recent video released by the department. "Due to the speed that the turn was initiated at, the officer lost control of the patrol vehicle and began to understeer. The officer did not regain control of the vehicle until moments before, or at the time the patrol vehicle came to a stop after the collision had already occurred."

    According to reports, an ambulance arrived 10 minutes after the incident. 

    Portland police keep Patriot Prayer affiliates separate from antifa protesters during a rally in Portland, Ore., Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018.
    © AP Photo/ John Rudoff
    ‘I Kicked Your Butt’: Portland Police Chief Brags About Brutalizing Protesters

    "There was a short delay in the response in the medical aid due to the officers having to facilitate the safe ingress of medical personnel and the egress with the suspect. This delay was due to officers having to maintain scene security due to a large crowd that had gathered," police spokesperson James Allen stated, ABC News reported Sunday.

    Once Daniel was released from the hospital two hours after the collision, the teen was given a citation by police for resisting arrest.

    In an email to NBC News Saturday, a police spokesperson said that the officer involved in the crash is not on leave. "This still remains on ongoing investigation," the spokesperson wrote.

    Related:

    US White Nationalist March Sees Violence Amid Police Shut Down
    US Police Union Scolds Judge Who Apologized to Victim of Police Brutality
    Three Killed, 7 Injured in Shooting in US' New Orleans - Police (PHOTO, VIDEO)
    Sleeping US Motorist Startled by Police, Blows Through Traffic Light
    WATCH: Young Boy Pinned by US Police for Trying to Speak to Detained Father
    Tags:
    body camera footage, collision, police, California, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Avian Grace: Highlights of the Bird Photographer of the Year 2018 Contest
    Avian Grace: Highlights of the Bird Photographer of the Year 2018 Contest
    White House Becomes Unhinged After Omarosa’s Book Release
    White House Becomes Unhinged After Omarosa’s Book Release
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse