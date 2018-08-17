Register
22:59 GMT +317 August 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    U.S. Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky, speaks to supporters.

    US Congressman: Russiagate ‘Simply Not a Concern of Normal Americans’

    © AP Photo/ Bryan Woolston
    US
    Get short URL
    150

    Representative Thomas Massie (R-KY) penned a scathing opinion piece on Thursday calling out Democrats and the “anti-Trump” media for their hysterical and xenophobic approach to Russia.

    The op-ed, entitled "Russia Hysteria Undercuts Our Values, Impedes Relations," argues that hysteria over Russia "is yet another example of the disconnect between Beltway talking heads and the American people. Hard-working Americans — including constituents in my Kentucky district — care about jobs, paying the bills, putting food on the table and leaving this country a better place for their children."

    The "alleged ‘vast Russian conspiracy,'" Massie says, is "simply not a concern of normal Americans."

    Massie notes how the only so-called proof proffered to the public on Russiagate is special counsel Robert Mueller's indictment of 13 Russian nationals (accused of acting as internet trolls and stealing identities to do so) and 12 Russian intelligence officers (alleged to have hacked the Democratic National Committee in 2016).

    Indictments, of course, are not conclusive — they are allegations. As the saying goes, a good prosecutor can could get an indictment against a ham sandwich.

    Massie argues that's basically what was done to Russian national Mariia Butina, accused of acting as an unregistered foreign agent in the US. "Russophobic rhetoric seems to have turned into a witch hunt, as President Trump calls it," Massie said. 

    Republican presidential candidate Sen. Rand Paul speaks in Des Moines, Iowa
    © AP Photo / Charlie Neibergall, File
    US Senator Rand Paul Wants to Ask Trump to Lift Sanctions on Russian Lawmakers

    The evidence against Butina is "thin on substance," he writes. Her crime? That she "genuinely hoped for improved Russia-US relations."

    "Unlike many accused of violent crimes, Butina (who has not been accused of harming anyone) was denied bail, and is now reportedly being held in solitary confinement in federal prison until her trial," Massie wrote.

    Greater threats than that of Russia? "Porous borders," the national debt and "radical Islamic terrorism." While it seems true that terrorism is a more pressing threat to the US than Russia, that one also is often overblown.

    A 2016 study by the Cato Institute in 2016 found that about 3,024 Americans died from terrorist attacks conducted by foreign-born people since 1975, which is, of course, greatly inflated by the attacks on the World Trade Center in 2001, which claimed 2,983 lives some 17 years ago. After that attack, the United States ramped up its national security sector, in part by creating the Department of Homeland Security.

    The chance of being killed, as an American, by a foreign-born terrorist is one in 45,808. The chance of being killed by police is one in 8,359; the chance of being killed by diabetes is one in 53, but we haven't seen major pushes to demilitarize the police, and legislation on improving health outcomes is often attacked as "nanny state" intrusion.

    Oddly, in defense of Massie's colleague Representative Dana Rohrabacher (R-CA), who is often criticized for "seeking better relations with Russia," the former writes that the latter "was once on the front lines with the mujahedeen when they fought the Soviets." 

    Lt. Gen. Robert Neller.
    © AP Photo / Andrew Harnik
    ‘We’re the Mujahedeen’: US Marines Commandant Accidentally Declares Holy War

    Under the program Operation Cyclone (1979 to 1989), America trained and armed the mujahedeen before and after the Soviet intervention in Afghanistan in support of the socialist government. President Jimmy Carter's National Security Adviser Zbigniew Brzezinski once said he wanted to give the Soviets a situation like the one the US faced in Vietnam.

    The US wanted to prolong the insurgency to suck "the Soviets into a Vietnamese quagmire," a representative of the Department of Defense, Walter B. Slocombe, said. "Well, the whole idea was that if the Soviets decided to strike at this tar baby [Afghanistan], we had every interest in making sure that they got stuck."

    The CIA also drafted textbooks for school children preaching jihadism, which are still popping up in Afghanistan despite efforts since the US' 2001 invasion to destroy them.

    Massie writes that a "new xenophobic isolationism" is sweeping parts of the US. Maybe it's not as new as some would think.

    Related:

    Ex-CIA Officer: Russiagate Proponent Bill Browder ‘Should be in Jail'
    Dems Exaggerate POTUS’ Trump Tower Tweets to Keep Russiagate ‘Alive’ - Author
    Russiagate Cover for Real Scandal
    Russiagate Degenerates Into a War Against Dissent and Free Speech
    Russiagate Makes US Look Like a ‘Megalomaniac Drunkard on a Binge'
    Russiagate Promoters Forget Lessons of Iraq - Man Ejected from Helsinki Presser
    Trump's Lawyer Sets New Conditions for Russiagate Interview – Reports
    Mueller's Team Probes Encrypted Phone Messages of Russiagate Witnesses - Reports
    Tags:
    Russiagate, Mariia Butina, Thomas Massie
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: August 11-17
    This Week in Pictures: August 11-17
    White House Becomes Unhinged After Omarosa’s Book Release
    White House Becomes Unhinged After Omarosa’s Book Release
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse