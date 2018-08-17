US Threatens China With Sanctions for Iranian Oil Imports

A senior US official has said that China is likely to buy even more Iranian oil after the sanctions which it describes as “long-armed jurisdiction."

Washington is prepared to slap sanctions on all countries that continue buying oil from Iran after the November deadline, including China, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing the new US special representative for Iran, Brian Hook.

“The United States certainly hopes for full compliance by all nations in terms of not risking the threat of US secondary sanctions if they continue with those transactions,” Hook said.

He added, however, that the US would issue waivers from sanctions to countries that have made efforts to reduce their purchases of Iranian oil.

© AP Photo / Ted S. Warren Sanctions Non-Conductive to Resolving Disputes - China on US Anti-Iran Penalties

Earlier this month, Washington re-imposed the first wave of sanctions on Tehran targeting the country’s exports, banking system and its ability to access the global financial system, with the second wave slated to follow on November 4.

China, who is a major buyer of Iranian oil, has so far resisted Washington’s demand to end its purchase of Iranian crude arguing that the country’s cooperation with Tehran does not harm anyone else’s interests and, therefore, should be exempted from US sanctions.

Earlier this month, China’s Foreign Ministry said that Beijing’s commercial ties with Iran were “reasonable and fully in line with pertinent resolutions by the UN Security Council.”

In July a senior US official was quoted by the Wall Street Journal as saying that Washington though it highly likely that China would even increase its purchases of Iranian oil once the US sanctions are re-imposed in full.

READ MORE: Ex-CIA Officer: US Sanctions on China Over Trade With Iran May Trigger Chaos

In May the US announced that it was pulling out of the 2015 nuclear agreement with Iran and said it would reinstate the sanctions that had been lifted under the accord.

Almost immediately after, Germany, France and the UK — all of them also parties to the Iran deal — reaffirmed their intention to stay in the agreement.

Russia and China have also repeatedly defended the deal.