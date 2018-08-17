Register
08:44 GMT +317 August 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Trump Campaign Chairman Paul Manafort is surrounded by reporters on the floor of the Republican National Convention at Quicken Loans Arena, Sunday, July 17, 2016, in Cleveland

    US Congressman Says Trump Pardoning Manafort Would Be Ground for Impeachment

    © AP Photo / Matt Rourke
    US
    Get short URL
    0 03

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The jurors in Manafort’s trial over bank and tax fraud charges began deliberations on Thursday and are expected to return Friday.

    US Congressman Ted Lieu said in an interview on Thursday that US President Donald Trump should be impeached if he pardons former campaign manager Paul Manafort.

    "I believe pardoning Paul Manafort would be grounds for impeachment," Lieu told CNN on Thursday. "Whether Republicans would act on that, I don’t think they would."

    Paul Manafort, exjefe de campaña de Donald Trump
    © REUTERS / Brendan McDermid
    Rick Gates Testifies That Manafort Worked to Help Ukraine ‘Enter the EU'
    ​Manafort, 69, has pleaded not guilty to tax evasion and bank fraud charges based on allegations that he hid income from the US Internal Revenue Service that was earned working for a Ukrainian political party.

    Last week, Richard Gates, a key witness in former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort's case, admitted in the court that he was involved in criminal activity and committed crimes with the defendant, NBC News reported.

    Gates also worked on the Trump campaign with Manafort and faced many of the same charges as Manafort for allegations of lobbying on behalf of the Ukrainian government without registering as a foreign agent.

    This courtroom sketch depicts Paul Manafort, seated right row second from right, together with his lawyers, the jury, seated left, and the U.S. District Court Judge T.S. Ellis III, back center, listening to Assistant U.S. Attorney Uzo Asonye, standing, during opening arguments in the trial of President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman Manafort's on tax evasion and bank fraud charges.
    © AP Photo/ Dana Verkouteren
    Manafort Trial Aim 'to Turn Him Against the President' - Political Analyst
    In October, US Special Counsel Robert Mueller indicted Manafort on banking and tax-fraud and money laundering charges related to the work he did in Ukraine from 2006 to 2014.

    In early August, Donald Trump said that he didn't know who was treated worse, mob boss Al Capone or his former campaign chairman Paul Manafort. Trump also emphasized that his former campaign manager Paul Manafort worked for him only for a short period of time.

     

    Related:

    Manafort's Defense Rests; Stand Your Ground; Turkey's Conflict; Facebook Censors
    Has the Manafort Trial Pulled the Mask Off the Mueller Investigation?
    Gates: Manafort Sought to Move Ukraine Away From Russia (Into EU)
    4 States Hold Primaries; Outrage Over Census 2020 Question; Manafort Trial Day 6
    Rick Gates Testifies That Manafort Worked to Help Ukraine ‘Enter the EU'
    Tags:
    pardoning, impeachment, tax evasion, Ted Lieu, Paul Manafort, Robert Mueller, Donald Trump, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Terrific or Terrifying: These Are the Creatures You Could Face on Holidays
    Terrific or Terrifying: These Are the Creatures You Could Face on Holidays
    White House Becomes Unhinged After Omarosa’s Book Release
    White House Becomes Unhinged After Omarosa’s Book Release
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse