Washington Attorney General: Trump Still Supporting 3-D Printed Guns

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – US President Donald Trump continues to take steps to make 3-D printed guns widely available to the American public despite his public remarks to the contrary, Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson said in a press release on Thursday.

“President Trump says he objects to making 3D-printed guns widely available to anyone, regardless of whether they’re a felon or a terrorist,” Ferguson said. “Then why is his administration still moving forward to pursue that very policy? Somebody should ask the president who’s really in charge.”

Ferguson issued the statement after the Trump administration on Wednesday filed a legal brief opposing a court ruling that has temporarily blocked the publication of instructions on how to make 3D-printed guns.

On July 31, a federal judge issued a temporary restraining order blocking the private company Defense Distributed from sharing the gun blueprints on the internet. The ruling came in response to a lawsuit failed by Washington and several other US states to prevent the deregulation of "ghost guns."

Ferguson noted that after the states won a temporary restraining order, Trump posted a statement on Twitter that said, “I am looking into 3-D Plastic Guns being sold to the public. Already spoke to NRA [National Rifle Association], doesn’t seem to make much sense!”

A hearing on the states' motion for preliminary injunction is set for Aug. 21 in the US District Court for the Western District of Washington.

In 2015, Defense Distributed — an organization dedicated to creating downloadable materials for printing 3-D guns — filed a lawsuit against the US federal government after the State Department, citing international arms control regulations, forced the removal of its instruction manuals from the Internet. The organization later reached a settlement with the government that allowed them to move forward with plans for distributing gun designs online.