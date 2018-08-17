Register
00:50 GMT +317 August 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    The Liberator is the first gun that can be made entirely with parts from a 3D printer

    Washington Attorney General: Trump Still Supporting 3-D Printed Guns

    © AFP 2018 / Robert Macpherson
    US
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – US President Donald Trump continues to take steps to make 3-D printed guns widely available to the American public despite his public remarks to the contrary, Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson said in a press release on Thursday.

    “President Trump says he objects to making 3D-printed guns widely available to anyone, regardless of whether they’re a felon or a terrorist,” Ferguson said. “Then why is his administration still moving forward to pursue that very policy? Somebody should ask the president who’s really in charge.”

    3D-printed gun
    © Photo: Malmö police
    Gun Rights Activists Post 3D Gun Plans Online Amid Temporary Ban by US Court
    Ferguson issued the statement after the Trump administration on Wednesday filed a legal brief opposing a court ruling that has temporarily blocked the publication of instructions on how to make 3D-printed guns.

    On July 31, a federal judge issued a temporary restraining order blocking the private company Defense Distributed from sharing the gun blueprints on the internet. The ruling came in response to a lawsuit failed by Washington and several other US states to prevent the deregulation of "ghost guns."

    Ferguson noted that after the states won a temporary restraining order, Trump posted a statement on Twitter that said, “I am looking into 3-D Plastic Guns being sold to the public. Already spoke to NRA [National Rifle Association], doesn’t seem to make much sense!”

    President Donald Trump arrives to deliver remarks about the economy on the South Lawn of the White House, Friday, July 27, 2018, in Washington.
    © AP Photo / Evan Vucci
    Trump Says 'Looking Into' Issue of 3D Plastic Guns
    A hearing on the states' motion for preliminary injunction is set for Aug. 21 in the US District Court for the Western District of Washington.

    In 2015, Defense Distributed — an organization dedicated to creating downloadable materials for printing 3-D guns — filed a lawsuit against the US federal government after the State Department, citing international arms control regulations, forced the removal of its instruction manuals from the Internet. The organization later reached a settlement with the government that allowed them to move forward with plans for distributing gun designs online.

    Related:

    Facebook Confirms Banning 3D-Printed Guns Files
    Smart Mirror Creates 3D Naked Body 'Maps' to Help People Keep Fit (VIDEOS)
    Ex-FBI Agent: US Control Measures Unlikely to Stem Proliferation of 3D Guns
    3D-Printable Gun Inventor Pledges to Fight Design Sharing Ban in Supreme Court
    Gun Rights Activists Post 3D Gun Plans Online Amid Temporary Ban by US Court
    Tags:
    law, 3D printed guns, 3D, Bob Ferguson, Donald Trump, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Terrific or Terrifying: These Are the Creatures You Could Face on Holidays
    Terrific or Terrifying: These Are the Creatures You Could Face on Holidays
    White House Becomes Unhinged After Omarosa’s Book Release
    White House Becomes Unhinged After Omarosa’s Book Release
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse