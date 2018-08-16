Yaroshenko Family's Privacy Must Be Considered by Media During US Visit - Lawyer

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The family of imprisoned Russian citizen Konstantin Yaroshenko after they arrive in the United States on August 20 would like privacy, a request media will hopefully take into consideration, defense lawyer Alexey Tarasov told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"From my prior conversations with Victoria Yaroshenko, I understand that she would like privacy. It will be a very emotional moment for her — she had not seen her husband for a long period of time," Tarasov said. "Of course, given the nature of Yaroshenko’s case and its impact on the bilateral relationship, the curiosity of the news organizations… is understandable. Hopefully, it will be a balance between objective coverage and the interests of the family."

Yaroshenko’s wife Victoria and daughter Ekaterina, the lawyer added, will arrive in the United States on the evening of August 20 and hope to have an initial meeting with him within days after arriving.

Tarasov noted that the prison, Danbury, where Yaroshenko is currently incarcerated, is open for visitation on Sundays, Mondays, Fridays and Saturdays.

The lawyer said he has been informed that Yaroshenko’s family intends to remain in the United States through early September.

Yaroshenko was captured in Liberia on May 28, 2010, and handed over to the United States, prompting protests from the Russian government.

A US court jailed Yaroshenko in 2011 on charges of conspiring to import cocaine into the United States. In April of 2016, the New York Court of Appeals refused to revise Yaroshenko’s sentence.

In June, Yaroshenko was transferred from the Fort Dix prison in the US state in New Jersey to the Danbury correctional facility in Connecticut.