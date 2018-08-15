Reports: SEC Launches Formal Investigation Over Musk Tweet to Take Tesla Private

Fox Business News reported on Wednesday that the SEC office in San Francisco, California, sent subpoenas to Tesla regarding its privatization plans and to determine whether Musk intentionally misled investors.
READ MORE: Saudi Fund Backs Plan to Privatize Tesla — Elon Musk
Last week, Musk claimed via Twitter that could take the California-based company private at a price of $420 per share, adding that the funding for such a move has already been secured.
According to Fox Business News, Tesla and the SEC declined to comment on the investigation.
Tesla's stock was down by more than 11 points as of 2 p.m. EST on Wednesday.
All comments
Show new comments (0)