Register
00:48 GMT +313 August 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    White supremacists enter the Vienna metro station in Vienna, Va., near Washington DC on Sunday, Aug. 12, 2018.

    ‘A Bunch of Weird Losers’: White Nationalism Losing Ground in US

    © AP Photo / Sait Serkan Gurbuz
    US
    Get short URL
    414

    On the anniversary weekend of the deadly “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, white nationalist groups are attempting to rebrand themselves and, by the looks of it, not having much success.

    The violence in Charlottesville resulted in many major lawsuits against rally organizers, affecting recruitment and online fundraising efforts for Sunday's "Unite the Right 2" demonstrations in Washington, DC. 

    Gavin McInnes is surrounded by supporters after speaking at a rally Thursday, April 27, 2017, in Berkeley, California.
    © AP Photo/ Marcio Jose Sanchez
    Twitter Gives Proud Boys the Boot Ahead of Charlottesville Anniversary Rally

    "These post-Charlottesville marches have no purpose, other than to make anyone who supports white self-determination look like a fringe lunatic," stated neo-Nazi website Daily Stormer publisher Andrew Anglin this month, in a blog post criticizing Sunday's rally in the nation's capital.

    "We do not want the image of being a bunch of weird losers who march around like assholes while completely outnumbered and get mocked by the entire planet," he added, although many would affirm that his complaint came too late.

    Richard Spencer, another principal organizer of last year's deadly Charlottesville rally, has also encouraged supporters not to attend Sunday's rally.

    "I know that many have good intentions in going, but a rally like this does make sense at this time," Spencer, head of a white supremacist think tank in Alexandria, Virginia, tweeted last week. "I don't know exactly what will happen, but it probably will not be good."

    According to some experts, Sunday's "Unite the Rally 2" is expected to be more disorganized than last year's, which would decrease turnout.

    "I don't know that's it's substantially grown or shrunk," said Keegan Hankes, senior research analyst at the Southern Poverty Law Center's (SPLC) Intelligence Project, according to the Hill. "What I can say is, since the previous Unite the Right, it is far more disorganized."

    "Every one of these groups is afraid they're going to be associated with any potential violence, but also be further associated with the violence last year," he noted.

    Don Black, founder of white nationalist website Stormfront, stated recently that the effects of last year's violent Charlottesville rally are still being felt. "A lot of people have reevaluated the tactic," Black suggested Saturday, cited by The Hill.

    "I don't have a problem with Jason Kessler (the main organizer of the white nationalist Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville) […] But some other people do because he's a […] very recent convert to our side and they feel that […] his events haven't been properly planned."

    "Most of the organization leaders who supported the Charlottesville event are not supporting this one," Black added.

    Last year's clashes between a far-right group protesting the removal of a statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee and participants of a counter-rally, including Antifa, resulted in a car-ramming attack by a neo-fascist supporter of Unite the Right, killing one person, 32-year-old Heather Heyer, and injuring 19 others.

    Following the tragedy, lawsuits were filed against organizers and attendees of the rally to prevent violent clashes from reoccurring.

    Kessler and Spencer were accused of encouraging violence while Facebook, Google, Twitter and YouTube kicked off multiple white nationalists from their platforms as a means to stop the dissemination of neo-Nazi propaganda.

    "That's probably been one of the most damaging things that's happened to the movement in the last couple years," SPLC's Hankes observed. "They can't disseminate propaganda as easily [and] it's a lot harder to raise money." 

    East Front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington is seen under stormy skies
    © AP Photo / J. Scott Applewhite
    LIVE UPDATES - Washington DC White Supremacist Protest

    For this year's march, Kessler has forbidden the use of shields, weapons or any kind and "non-approved flags," although American and Confederate flags are still allowed.

    Police at the Sunday rally have begun to remove the wooden poles Kessler and his supporters have attempted to carry in to the rally site.

    According to Peter Montgomery, an expert on right-wing extremism at the advocacy group People For the American Way, white nationalists are attempting to rebrand themselves.

    "You had people who wanted to disassociate themselves from who they saw as more embarrassing manifestations — people who come to these rallies holding Nazi signs and swastikas," he said.

    "There's a part of the [racist neo-Nazi] movement that wants to be a kinder gentler face of the alt-right, but as a result it's kind-of splintered."

    Related:

    Officials Deny Permit for White Nationalist Event on Anniversary of Deadly Rally
    Lawsuit Seeks White Nationalist Rally Ban in Charlottesville
    White Nationalist Denied Bond Over Felonies Committed at Charlottesville Rally
    White Nationalist Wanted Over Charlottesville Violence Surrenders to Police
    Father Repudiates ‘Avowed White Nationalist’ Son Participating in Racist Rally
    Tags:
    White Nationalism, rally, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Flying High: Day-to-Day Life of Russia's Air Forces
    Flying High: Day-to-Day Life of Russia's Air Forces
    Fox’s Ingraham Bemoans ‘Demographic Changes’
    Fox’s Ingraham Bemoans ‘Demographic Changes’
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse