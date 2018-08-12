Central Alaska Hit by Magnitude 6.5 Earthquake

According to the agency, the epicenter lay at the depth of 2.8 kilometers and 60.9 km south-west of Elupak and 564.3 km north-east of College with the population of some 13, 000 people.

Last month, a 6.0 magnitude quake had hit the southern part of Alaska Peninsula.

Earlier this year, Alaska saw a major earthquake of 7.9 magnitudes some 280 kilometers southeast of Kodiak. The quale prompted tsunami warnings and made residents along the Gulf of Alaska to be evacuated to shelters.