Hundreds Protest in Charlottesville Against 2017 Deadly Rallies - Reports

This year's march around the university kicked off at around 07:00 p.m. (23:00 GMT) on Saturday, the Richmond Times-Dispatch daily reported.
Meanwhile, the Charlottesville City Government wrote on Twitter that people also rallied in the Downtown Mall area.
On Friday, the authorities set up a special security area within the center of Charlottesville with two entry points for pedestrians in the anticipation of public events times to the 2017 rallies. Police have been dispatched to the area, the City Government said.
