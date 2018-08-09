US Dropped Mutual Assurances of Non-Meddling from Helsinki Declaration – Reports

Russia suggested adding a clause that would call cyberattacks on critical infrastructure – power grids, water pumps, banks and hospitals – unacceptable, three Russian and US officials told the Kommersant newspaper.
Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart, Donald Trump, last month held their first summit in Helsinki, Finland. The leaders emerged from the one-on-one meeting more than two hours later to tell reporters they were both interested in improving bilateral ties.
