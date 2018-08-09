White House Drafts Order to Punish Foreigners for Vote Tampering – Reports

An eight-page draft seeks to make it an offense to disseminate disinformation online or run interference campaigns against US elections, according to the Washington Post in possession of the document.
The motion emphasizes however that there has been no proof of a foreign government altering any votes in a US election, which echoes President Trump’s assertions that the 2016 election was not affected.
