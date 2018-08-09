White House Drafts Order to Punish Foreigners for Vote Tampering – Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - An executive order allowing US President Donald Trump to sanction foreigners suspected of interfering in US polls is being drafted by his White House staffers, local media said.

An eight-page draft seeks to make it an offense to disseminate disinformation online or run interference campaigns against US elections, according to the Washington Post in possession of the document.

Biting sanctions may be imposed against 10 out of 30 largest business entities in any country whose government was found to have meddled in US voting process.

The motion emphasizes however that there has been no proof of a foreign government altering any votes in a US election, which echoes President Trump’s assertions that the 2016 election was not affected.