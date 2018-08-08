Register
15:38 GMT +308 August 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Troy Balderson

    Republican Candidate Leading in Ohio Special Election - Reports

    CC BY 2.0 / Becker1999
    US
    Get short URL
    0 20

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Republican candidate Troy Balderson is leading over his Democratic opponent Danny O'Connor in the Ohio special election in the 12th Congressional District for a seat in the US House of Representatives by a mere 0.9 percent, or 1,754 votes, according to the most recent vote count published by CNN.

    Special elections for seats in the House of Representatives or Senate are held if a politician prematurely leaves office. Special elections can be held on individual days, but some states tend to combine special elections with other votes to save costs. The Ohio vote was called after US Rep. Pat Tiberi resigned in January.

    According to data published by the CNN broadcaster, Ohio State Sen. Balderson has 50.2 percent of the vote, while O'Connor lags slightly behind with 49.3 percent.

    The Ohio state secretary said that there were 8,483 early and absentee ballots left to count.

    The media noted that US law required that such ballots be counted only 11 days after the election, meaning the winner may be announced no earlier than a few weeks from now. If the difference between candidates is less than 0.5 percent, the authorities will have to recount and recheck the votes.

    Meanwhile, Balderson has already announced his victory and thanked his supports on Twitter. US President Donald Trump has also congratulated him.

    ​In turn, O'Connor has said that the race results were "impossible to predict" and noted that a potential recount would take a lot of time and money.

    The broadcaster went on to recall that over the past 35 years, only Republicans have won the election for this district, meaning that the closeness of the race was a testament the Republicans' poor choice of strategy, which in turn could lead to unpleasant consequences for the party in the midterm elections this fall.

    READ MORE: US Tariffs Loom Large in Kansas Primary Election

    On November 6, voters will choose who will fill one-third of the Senate, all 435 seats in the House of Representatives and governors' seats of 36 states. Currently, primary elections, during which Democratic and Republican candidates are determined, are being conducted across the country.

    The Republicans now control both houses of Congress, which simplifies the decision-making process for Trump. Fifty-one seats are enough to control the Senate, and 218 are sufficient to control the House of Representatives. Currently, the Democrats have 49 seats in the Senate, while the Republicans occupy 51. Out of 435 seats in the House of Representatives, 236 are held by the Republicans and 193 by the Democrats; six are vacant.

    READ MORE: Twitter Abuzz as Bannon Attacks Koch Bros, Paul Ryan, Republican Establishment

    The outcome of the midterm elections is expected to have a significant impact on the country's political future. If the Democrats take control in at least one of the US Congress' chambers, it will make it more difficult for the Republicans to pass any bills, appoint future candidates for cabinet positions and heads of various federal agencies.

    Tags:
    vote, Republican Party (United States), Democratic Party (United States), Ohio
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Клюквенное сердце
    Winners of the 2018 Stenin Press Photo Contest
    Worthy Exchange
    Honeytrap
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse