US Tourist Severely Injured After Fight With Street Vendors in Spain

A US tourist sustained serious injuries after he engaged in a fight with street vendors late on Wednesday in Plaza de Catalunya in Barcelona, while trying to defend a woman, Vanguardia reported, citing sources in the police.
According to the media, the fight took place around 9.50 pm local time after a woman had an argument with street vendors because she could not pass through the row of shopping stalls with a baby stroller.
Sources in the police told the media that the man is already in a stable condition and will soon be discharged from the hospital.
According to the local authorities, an investigation into the incident has been launched, though no arrests have been made yet.
