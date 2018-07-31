Russian Pilot Yaroshenko’s Family May Come to US for Several Weeks - Lawyer

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The family of imprisoned Russian citizen Konstantin Yaroshenko may come to the United States in mid-August for several weeks to visit him, his lawyer Alexey Tarasov told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"The expectation is that Yaroshenko’s wife Victoria and their daughter Ekaterina will remain in the United States for several weeks," Tarasov said. Tarasov added Yaroshenko’s family will be able to enter the prison facility in Danbury, Connecticut, where he is currently held, on August 14.

"We have information that they will visit him at the place of consignment in the state of Connecticut later this month. We have been tentatively provided a date, which will be August 14", he said. Tarasov could not specify how often the family may visit Yaroshenko in prison.

The lawyer said Yaroshenko’s legal team has requested that the US Attorney to give the pilot back some electronic devices, including a flash drive, which had been surrendered at the time of his arrest.

"This is the large collection of family photos that only exists on that particular flash drive," Tarasov said.

Yaroshenko was captured in Liberia on May 28, 2010, and handed over to the United States, prompting protests from the Russian government.

A US court jailed Yaroshenko in 2011 on charges of conspiring to import cocaine in the United States. In April of 2016, the New York Court of Appeals refused to revise Yaroshenko’s sentence. In June, Yaroshenko was transferred from the Fort Dix prison in the US state in New Jersey to the Danbury correctional facility in Connecticut.