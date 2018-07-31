US-Jailed Russian Pilot Yaroshenko May Soon Meet With His Family - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The spouse and daughter of Konstantin Yaroshenko, a Russian pilot serving a 20-year sentence in a US prison, both received single-entry US visas, media reported on Tuesday.

Yaroshenko's spouse Viktoria told the newspaper Izvestiya the family would be allowed to visit him in prison four times a week. According to Viktoria Yaroshenko, her husband is suffering from health problems that have not been addressed since he was transferred to a prison in Danbury.

The Russian Embassy in the United States earlier requested that the State Department take the necessary steps to improve Yaroshenko's conditions in prison. The former pilot has repeatedly said that his detention conditions in Danbury were poor and that he lacked medical assistance.

In a letter to Russia's High Commissioner for Human Rights Tatiana Moskalkova in July, Yaroshenko complained about being tortured and called for a fair trial where violations of his rights would be made public.

Yaroshenko was captured in Liberia in 2010, and was jailed a year later in the United States on charges of conspiring to import drugs into the country. In 2016, the New York Court of Appeals refused to revise the pilot's sentence.

In June, Yaroshenko was transferred from the Fort Dix prison in the US state of New Jersey to the Danbury correctional facility in Connecticut.