US May Lift Steel Tariffs Against EU If Trade Deal Successful - Economic Adviser

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United States could lift its tariffs on steel imported from the European Union if a US-EU trade deal "works through nicely," White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said on Sunday.

"If the deal works through nicely, and it's going to be several stages. I don't think there will be steel tariffs for the European Union. I don't think there will be automobile tariffs. I don't want to get ahead of it but President [Donald Trump] indicated… It was discussed," Kudlow said.

On July 25, Trump and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker met in Washington for talks, which resulted in an agreement to work toward " zero tariffs , zero non-tariff barriers, and zero subsidies on non-auto industrial goods," in an apparent breakthrough in the trade dispute. The sides also agreed to increase trade in chemicals, pharmaceuticals, medical products and soybeans.

On July 26, US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said the tariffs imposed by the United States on steel and aluminum products would stay in place while the talks with the European Union were ongoing. According to Ross, Washington will not introduce automotive tariffs while the EU-US negotiations are underway.