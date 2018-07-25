Russian Diplomats in US to Visit Prison to Meet With Russian Citizen Butina

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Russian diplomats in the United States will meet on July 26 with Russian citizen Maria Butina, who has been arrested and accused of conspiring to act as an agent of a foreign government, the Russian embassy in Washington said in a statement.

"The next visit to Maria Butina is scheduled for July 26. The diplomats are going to discuss with the administration of the prison the possibility of deliveries of postal correspondence to Maria. A special account must have been opened in her name, so that she could use funds for telephone calls to relatives and the embassy," the statement said.

According to the statement, the arrangement was reached to pay such visits "at least once a week."

"Since the time of receiving the information about the arrest of Butina, the embassy's consular department is taking measures to protect her legitimate rights and interests. The main task at the first stage was to make sure that Maria was provided with proper legal assistance, and that generally accepted norms of international law and US legislation are observed in her respect," the embassy said.

The embassy noted that Butina feels well and has no complaints about the regime of detention in prison.

According to the statement, the embassy has also contacted Butina's parents in Russia and informs them about the development of the situation.

Butina, 29, is a student from Russia who has recently graduated from American University in Washington DC with a Master’s Degree in International Relations. She was arrested in Washington DC on July 15 on charges of conspiracy and acting as a foreign agent. Butina, who has denied the accusations, was denied bail and remains in custody. She faces up to 15 years in jail.