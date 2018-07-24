'Dynastic Kleptocracy': Ivanka Trump Brand Closedown Turns Twitter Toxic

Ivanka Trump is shutting her namesake apparel brand, the company said, a year after US President Donald Trump's elder daughter separated herself from the company and entered the White House as a senior adviser.

"After 17 months in Washington, I do not know when or if I will ever return to the business, but I do know that my focus for the foreseeable future will be the work I am doing here in Washington, so making this decision now is the only fair outcome for my team and partners," she said in a statement.

The company said licensing contracts would not be refreshed and those which currently in place will continue to operate.

The news, naturally, could't have escaped the close attention of social media users, with some of them expressing doubts on whether money from the shut business would stop flowing into the family's pockets:

All she's doing is slapping the Adrienne Vittadini label on them. She'll still make money. — HyrrokinAura (@WlfInChpClthng) 24 июля 2018 г.

Others indulged in speculations over President Trump's tariffs on China-manufacture goods.

Some said there is no need to worry, citing President Trump's perssonal business experience:

Ivanka Trump business not doing well.



This is nothing new to people who don’t drink koo laid



Donald Trump went bankrupt 5 times, multiple business deals failed/blocked, and the league he tries to control the NFL blocked himZ



Donald Trump is Hood Rich.



He fronting 🤥 — ✈️💙Cameron🧡🗽 (@c5127a5418m) 24 июля 2018 г.

Many users dwelled upon business-client relationships, stating the company must have hit a roadblock due to no demand:

Ivanka Trump closing her fashion line because of consumers boycotting her products which ultimately led to major retailers dropping her is proof that actions & hate speech have consequences. Continue with the Trump boycotts, hit their pockets. — Simar (@sahluwal) 24 июля 2018 г.

Some advanced still further, claiming the reason for the closedown lies in a 'dynastic kleptocracy', which the president is trying to build; and his family's business decisions "should be viewed in that context."

The Trump’s are trying to create a political dynasty to ensure they remain wealthy off the backs of taxpayers. They desire wealth and power only and are using the Presidency to that end. It’s been quite obvious from the beginning that was their intent. — Jessica Collins (@JHCollins7) 24 июля 2018 г.

In April 2017, I warned that Trump was trying to create a dynastic kleptocracy, positioning Ivanka and Jared as successors. Her business decisions should be viewed in that context. https://t.co/FlaTsqvg3u pic.twitter.com/B2OpEXoLzw — Sarah Kendzior (@sarahkendzior) 24 июля 2018 г.

One Twitter user stated Ivanka's move is not enough, referring to the multiple businesses the Trump and Kushner families own.

Ivanka Trump is walking away from her clothing company, but it's going to take more than that to launder the rest of her family's dirty laundry. — Brandon Besserer (@BrandonBesserer) 24 июля 2018 г.

Ivanka Trump formally took on the role of Special Assistant to the President in March of 2017 as an unpaid federal employee.

Before March 2017, she had been working at the White House unofficially, which did not require her to comply with ethics and disclosures that apply to employees.