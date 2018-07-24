Trump 'Very Concerned' Russia Will Try to Meddle in US Midterms to Help Dems

During the press conference following the meeting between the US and Russian presidents in Helsinki, Trump revealed that Vladimir Putin "gave his word" that Russia had never meddled in the US elections and will never do so in the future. The upcoming mid-term elections will take place in the US in November 2018.

US President Trump has expressed confidence that Russia will make attempts to influence the upcoming elections in the US, but noted that Moscow is likely to "push for the Democrats" instead of the Republicans, since he has been more "tough" on Russia than anyone else.

I’m very concerned that Russia will be fighting very hard to have an impact on the upcoming Election. Based on the fact that no President has been tougher on Russia than me, they will be pushing very hard for the Democrats. They definitely don’t want Trump! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 24, 2018

Trump's tweet comes hot on the heels after the much criticized press conference after his first one-on-one meeting with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin. During the conference the US president hinted that he trusts Putin's words, who assured him that Russia never meddled into US elections, over his own intelligence agencies' reports.