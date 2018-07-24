US Envoy to UN Says Russia 'Never Going to Be Our Friend'

President Trump believes that the United States would benefit from getting along with Moscow.

Washington’s UN envoy Nikki Haley is happy with the Trump Administration’s administration’s handling of the United States’ relations with Russia.

While saying that Russia is “never going to be our friend,” the US ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki Haley, still says that last week’s meeting between Presidents Trump and Putin in Helsinki had been a “long time coming.”

“We don’t trust Russia. We don’t trust Putin. We never will. They’re never going to be our friend. That’s just a fact,” Haley told the Christian Broadcasting Network on Monday.

“But what I do think is, whether it’s the president sitting down with [North Korean leader] Kim, or whether the president sits down with Putin, those are things that have to happen,” she added.

President Trump’s meeting and joint news conference with Vladimir Putin in Finland has triggered a wave of criticism of Trump for questioning the US intelligence community’s conclusion about Moscow’s alleged meddling in the 2016 US election, saying also that the Russian interference is a “big hoax.”

Donald Trump believes that the United States would benefit from getting along with Russia. Before meeting with President Putin in Helsinki, he said he considers the Russian president as a “competitor.”

"Hopefully, someday, maybe he’ll be a friend. It could happen," Trump told reporters.

Nikki Haley said that she was not really bothered by her boss’ comments about Russia, adding that she was pleased with the way that the Trump administration has been handling America’s relations with Russia.

“I think what’s controversial is the words that he said, but to me the actions are the only thing that matters,” Nikki Haley emphasized.

Donald Trump was harshly criticized in the United States for his performance during the press conference after his meeting with Putin in Helsinki, with former CIA Director John Brennan slamming it as “treasonous” after Trump refused to blame Russia for its alleged meddling in the 2016 US election.

Trump later backtracked from his comments on alleged Russian meddling in the US election, said saying that he had misspoken and accused “some people” of hating the fact that he got along with Putin.