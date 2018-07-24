'Tariffs Are the Greatest': Trump Threatens to Hit Trading Partners With Duties

"Tariffs are the greatest! Either a country which has treated the United States unfairly on Trade negotiates a fair deal, or it gets hit with Tariffs. It’s as simple as that — and everybody’s talking! Remember, we are the 'piggy bank' that’s being robbed. All will be Great!" Trump said in a Twitter statement.
Countries that have treated us unfairly on trade for years are all coming to Washington to negotiate. This should have taken place many years ago but,— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 24 июля 2018 г.
as the saying goes, better late than never!
Juncker said earlier on Tuesday that he has not prepared any offers for Trump regarding EU-US trade, and is simply looking to hold a dialogue.
EU-US trade relations have been tense since Trump imposed tariffs on steel and aluminum imports. The European Union imposed its own barriers on US goods after Trump lifted the EU's exemption from those tariffs.
