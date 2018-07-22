Former Trump Attorney Reportedly Questions President's Fitness

Michael Cohen, US President Donald Trump's former personal lawyer, is continuing to distance himself from his old client, now by questioning 45's ability to serve as president.

The revelation, which was reported by news outlet Axios, comes after journalist Jonathan Swan spoke to Cohen's friends following the Helsinki summit between POTUS and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"It's one thing for him [Cohen] to be concerned about his suitability to be president," once source told the site. "It's quite another thing to be concerned about his [Trump's] loyalty to his country."

The source went on to back up their suggestions by bringing up Cohen's tweet in which he called on Americans to "repudiate Russia's effort."

— Michael Cohen (@MichaelCohen212) July 16, 2018

​According to Swan, when reaching out to Cohen, the 51-year-old New York native "declined several opportunities to deny he made these comments to his friends."

"He told me he ‘cannot comment on someone's innuendo,'" Swan wrote. "When I replied to Cohen that the sourcing was solid and would he like to contest the way I was characterizing his thinking, he, revealingly, would not do so."

This follows The New York Times' Friday article that revealed Cohen had reportedly taped a conversation with Trump in which they discussed payments to former Playboy model Karen McDougal. The recording was seized by the FBI during the agency's April raid of the lawyer's home, hotel room and office.