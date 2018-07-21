Register
21:55 GMT +321 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis answers a question from a reporter during his meeting with Indonesia's Minister of Foreign Affairs Retno Marsudi, Monday, March 26, 2018, at the Pentagon

    Mattis Reportedly Slams Turkey's HR Record, Supports Delivery of F-35s

    © AP Photo / Jacquelyn Martin
    US
    Get short URL
    3 0 0

    Ankara has been facing difficulties in its acquisition of the F-35 despite making all the necessary payments, including contributing to its development. The US Congress has attempted to block Turkey from obtaining the fifth generation jet, citing security concerns due to Ankara’s purchase of Russian S-400 air defense systems.

    Secretary of Defense James Mattis has urged the House Armed Services Committee to greenlight the F-35 deliveries to Turkey, despite concerns regarding the human rights situation and an alleged authoritarian trend in the country's politics, CNN reported, citing a letter that Mattis has reportedly sent to the committee's chairman.

    According to the letter, the secretary admits that he was aware of an "authoritarian drift in Turkey," as well as the human rights situation and the rule of law in the country, but still argued in favor of Ankara's receiving the fifth generation fighter. He also assured that the administration is pressuring Turkey to abandon the S-400 deal behind the Congress' efforts to block F-35 deliveries.

    READ MORE: US Fears Russia May Get Access to F-35 Tech Via Turkey — Reports

    Mattis motivated his position by warning that the exclusion of Turkey could disrupt supply chains for the construction of other F-35s, as certain parts for the jet are produced in the country. According to the US secretary of defense, replacing Ankara in those chains might take "approximately 18-24 months."

    "At this time, I oppose removal of Turkey from the F-35 program […] removing Turkey could trigger a supply chain disruption for the US military and our partners, as well as increase other program costs," Mattis allegedly wrote.

    Washington is opposed to Ankara's decision to purchase S-400s from Moscow. In mid-April, US Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Wess Mitchell said that Ankara's acquisition of S-400 air defense systems from Russia could negatively affect the delivery of fifth-generation F-35 jets to Turkey.

    Congress has also expressed concern that if Ankara uses the S-400s, Moscow could obtain critical information that could help it defeat the F-35 and other sensitive data on NATO's military capabilities.

    READ MORE: Ankara: Trump Vowed to Help Turkey Purchase F-35 Despite Threats from Congress

    Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has promised retaliatory measures against Washington if it blocks the delivery of the jets.

    Russia and Turkey signed a loan agreement to supply S-400 air defense systems to Ankara in December 2017. According to a statement by the Turkish defense industry secretariat, two S-400 batteries are set to be operated and serviced by the Turkish military.

    Related:

    Ankara: Trump Vowed to Help Turkey Purchase F-35 Despite Threats from Congress
    Turkey’s Purchase of S-400 From Russia May Nix Sale of F-35 Jets - US Official
    US Fears Russia May Get Access to F-35 Tech Via Turkey - Reports
    Despite US Senate Vote, Turkey Expects F-35 Jets in 2020 – Foreign Minister
    Senate Ban on F-35 Sale to Turkey Blow to Most Expensive US Jet Program – Media
    F-35 Issue Plays 'Decisive Role' Amid Tensions in US-Turkey Relations - Analyst
    Tags:
    authoritarian, human rights, F-35, James Mattis, Turkey, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Shoot for the Stars: Best Snaps of 2018 Insight Astronomy Photographer Contest
    Best Snaps of Insight Astronomy Photographer of the Year 2018 Contest
    Walk the Party Line
    Walk the Party Line
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse