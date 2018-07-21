Register
    Maria Butina (Archivbild)

    Lavrov Calls for Swift Release of Russian Citizen Butina Arrested in US

    © REUTERS / Russian Federation/Handout
    US
    Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has stated in a phone conversation with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo that Russia's Maria Butina has been arrested by the US on fabricated charges and called for her release, according to a statement.

    Sergei Lavrov has stressed "the unacceptability of the actions of the US authorities, who have arrested Russian citizen Maria Butina in the United States on the basis of fabricated charges, and the need for her early release," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

    Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo have held a telephone conversation at the US side’s request.

    "The minister and the secretary of state also discussed the situation in and around Syria, including the possible interaction of Russia and the United States with other countries to address humanitarian problems in Syria and the tasks associated with supporting the efforts to promote the denuclearization of the Korean peninsula," the commentary on the Russian Foreign Ministry’s website read.

    READ MORE: Ranking House Democrat Says GOP Refused to Question Maria Butina

    Mariia Butina, leader of a pro-gun organization, speaks on October 8, 2013 during a press conference in Moscow
    © AFP 2018 / STR
    Russia's Permanent UN Mission Joins Flash Mob to Support Butina Detained in US
    According to the ministry, "following the Russian-American summit in Helsinki on July 16, the foreign ministers exchanged views on the prospects for further developing relations between our countries with a view to their normalization on an equal and mutually beneficial basis."

    On July 15, US authorities arrested Butina, 29, and charged her with both conspiracy to act and acting as a foreign agent. Despite denying the accusations, the Russian citizen faces up to 15 years in jail.

