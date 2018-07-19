Register
    William Browder, jefe del fondo de inversión británico Hermitage Capital

    Browder 'Appalled' by Trump Reaction to Russian Interrogation Request

    US-born British financier Bill Browder said he was appalled by the White House suggesting US President Donald Trump had entertained Russia’s request to question him in a tax evasion and campaign funding case.

    Donald Trump met on Monday President Vladimir Putin for a one-on-one summit in Helsinki. A spokesman for the Russian chief prosecutor said they had asked Washington for an opportunity to talk to Browder, whose business partners are suspected of donating millions to the Clinton election campaign.

    White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said on Wednesday that the two had a conversation on the issue and that Trump would work with his team about possible questioning of former US ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul and other officials by Russia over the Browder case.

    "The idea that the White House and Donald Trump would be considering handing these people over and me over to the Russians is just appalling," Browder told Fox News on Wednesday. "It's effectively treason to hand over patriotic people who’ve been trying to do the right thing."

    Russian Prosecutors Want to Question US Officials, Ex-Envoy, Over Browder Case
    "It's effectively treason to hand over patriotic people who’ve been trying to do the right thing, and they'd better come out quickly and walk that one back. Otherwise, this is truly a litmus test for the Trump administration."

    Russian investigators say that Ziff Brothers Investments — a firm co-headed by Browder — obtained at least 200 million shares of energy giant Gazprom between 1997 and 2005 at two Russian exchanges in violation of a presidential order.

    In 2006, all assets were funneled out of the affiliated Russian companies. The companies failed to pay taxes and were dismantled, while their assets — at least $1 billion — were transferred to Cypriot offshores and then to US companies.

    In 2013, Russia sentenced Browder in absentia to nine years in jail for tax evasion and for falsely claiming tax breaks for hiring disabled persons. Putin said at the news conference this week that Browder's business partners illegally earned more than $1.5 billion in Russia and sent $400 million to Hillary Clinton's election campaign. The figure was later corrected to $400,000.

