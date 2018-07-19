Trump Says He Holds Putin Personally Responsible for Election Meddling

US President Donald Trump told CBS News in an interview aired Wednesday that he holds Russian President Vladimir Putin personally responsible for Moscow's alleged meddling in the 2016 US presidential election.

When asked in an interview with CBS if he held Putin responsible for the alleged interference, Trump said, "Just like I consider myself to be responsible for things that happen in this country, so certainly as the leader of a country you would have to hold him responsible, yes."

When asked what he said to Putin about the issue that has dogged US-Russia relations, Trump replied that he was "very strong on the fact that we can't have meddling, we can't have any of that."

WATCH: President Trump tells @jeffglor he would hold Russian President Vladimir Putin "responsible" for election meddling https://t.co/qVLUBKNW8j pic.twitter.com/eXXVDZDecB — CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) 18 июля 2018 г.

© AP Photo / Andrew Harnik White House: 'Threat' From Russia Still Exists

Trump said at the White House on Wednesday that Russia is no longer targeting the United States. "No," Trump said when asked if Russia was still targeting the country. Trump also added that his administration is doing very well with Russia. He said no other US president has been as tough as he has been on the Kremlin and Putin knows it — and is not happy about it.

However, White House Spokesperson Sarah Huckabee Sanders said later on Wednesday that Trump had not denied that Russia was trying to influence the election when he answered "no" to a reporter’s question, but was instead simply refusing to answer any questions.

Sanders added that Trump made it very clear to Putin during their meeting in Helsinki, Finland, on Monday that Russia needs to stay out of US elections.

On Monday, Trump and Putin held their first ever full-fledged meeting in Helsinki's presidential palace. The two leaders discussed numerous issues of mutual interest, as well as some international and regional problems.

Trump said earlier on Wednesday that he got along well with Putin in Helsinki and promised that "big results" would come from the summit.

"So many people at the higher ends of intelligence loved my press conference performance in Helsinki. Putin and I discussed many important subjects at our earlier meeting. We got along well which truly bothered many haters who wanted to see a boxing match. Big results will come!" Trump tweeted.

The US president pointed out that opponents of Trump's attempt to establish good ties with Putin would even prefer a military conflict with Russia instead of tolerating improvement of relations.

Some people HATE the fact that I got along well with President Putin of Russia. They would rather go to war than see this. It’s called Trump Derangement Syndrome! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 18 июля 2018 г.

​Russia has repeatedly denied any allegations of interference in the 2016 US election campaign and has called the accusations “absurd.”