Register
01:29 GMT +319 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Donald Trump

    Trump Says He Holds Putin Personally Responsible for Election Meddling

    © REUTERS / Joshua Roberts
    US
    Get short URL
    6104

    US President Donald Trump told CBS News in an interview aired Wednesday that he holds Russian President Vladimir Putin personally responsible for Moscow's alleged meddling in the 2016 US presidential election.

    When asked in an interview with CBS if he held Putin responsible for the alleged interference, Trump said, "Just like I consider myself to be responsible for things that happen in this country, so certainly as the leader of a country you would have to hold him responsible, yes."

    When asked what he said to Putin about the issue that has dogged US-Russia relations, Trump replied that he was "very strong on the fact that we can't have meddling, we can't have any of that."

    White House deputy press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders talks to the media during the daily press briefing at the White House in Washington
    © AP Photo / Andrew Harnik
    White House: 'Threat' From Russia Still Exists
    Trump said at the White House on Wednesday that Russia is no longer targeting the United States. "No," Trump said when asked if Russia was still targeting the country. Trump also added that his administration is doing very well with Russia. He said no other US president has been as tough as he has been on the Kremlin and Putin knows it — and is not happy about it.

    However, White House Spokesperson Sarah Huckabee Sanders said later on Wednesday that Trump had not denied that Russia was trying to influence the election when he answered "no" to a reporter’s question, but was instead simply refusing to answer any questions.

    Sanders added that Trump made it very clear to Putin during their meeting in Helsinki, Finland, on Monday that Russia needs to stay out of US elections.

    On Monday, Trump and Putin held their first ever full-fledged meeting in Helsinki's presidential palace. The two leaders discussed numerous issues of mutual interest, as well as some international and regional problems.

    U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin hold a joint news conference after their meeting in Helsinki, Finland, July 16, 2018
    © REUTERS / Leonhard Foeger
    Trump on Twitter: 'Putin and I Got Along Well Which Truly Bothered Many Haters'
    Trump said earlier on Wednesday that he got along well with Putin in Helsinki and promised that "big results" would come from the summit.

    "So many people at the higher ends of intelligence loved my press conference performance in Helsinki. Putin and I discussed many important subjects at our earlier meeting. We got along well which truly bothered many haters who wanted to see a boxing match. Big results will come!" Trump tweeted.

    The US president pointed out that opponents of Trump's attempt to establish good ties with Putin would even prefer a military conflict with Russia instead of tolerating improvement of relations.

    ​Russia has repeatedly denied any allegations of interference in the 2016 US election campaign and has called the accusations “absurd.”

    Related:

    Criticism Unlikely to Keep Trump From Meeting Putin Again – Ex-US Diplomat
    Albright Goes Off on Trump, Calls Him 'Gift That Keeps Giving to Putin'
    Trump on Twitter: 'Putin and I Got Along Well Which Truly Bothered Many Haters'
    Finnish Media Under Fire for Focusing on FLOTUS's Style at Trump-Putin Summit
    Tags:
    election meddling, Vladimir Putin, Donald Trump, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Summer Heat and Bikini Babes: Highlights of Miami Swim Week 2018
    Summer Heat and Bikini Babes: Highlights of Miami Swim Week 2018
    ‘We’re Live, With Fear Mongering and False Equivalencies
    ‘We’re Live, With Fear Mongering and False Equivalencies’
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse