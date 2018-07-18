The Show Must Go On: Stormy Daniels to Return to Ohio Stage Following Arrest

Adult film actress Stormy Daniels will be heading back to Columbus, Ohio, for two performances in August following her arrest there last week for illegally touching a patron at one of her shows.

KJ Kopras, the general manager of the Vanity Gentlemen's Club, told the Columbus Dispatch that Daniels will be performing at the establishment on August 1 and August 2. The 39-year-old Louisiana native also has scheduled performances the following two days at a Dayton, Ohio, club.

Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, was booked on Thursday at the Franklin County Jail after the local vice police accused her of touching a patron. At the time of the arrest, Daniels was performing at the Sirens Gentlemen's Club.

​According to the dispatch, officers chose to slap handcuffs on Daniels because she'd been seen placing the faces of several customers into her chest and then hitting the sides of their heads with her breasts.

She was later charged with three counts of illegal sexually orientated activity in a sexually oriented business after officials noted that she'd committed the act with three undercover Columbus vice police officers. Hours later, however, the charges were dropped after it was noted that the Ohio law referred to employees who "regularly appear" in the nude or semi-nude in the state. Daniels is not a regular performer at the club.

— Shane Allen (@shanenews) July 12, 2018

​After charges were dropped, Columbus Police Chief Kim Jacobs released a statement, saying that an internal review would be launched into the officers' motivations for the Daniels arrest.

"While the presence of Vice officers at this establishment is reasonable, the motivations behind the officers' actions will be reviewed internally to ensure that our Core Values and duty to serve our community to be the best of our ability continue to be the basis of our actions," the announcement released via Twitter reads.

Once she had been cleared of the charges, Daniels performed her second show, albeit at Vanity Gentlemen's Club, because the owners at Sirens "were too fearful" to have her back, according to a tweet by the actress.

Daniels made headline news earlier this year after news broke that she'd had a sexual encounter with US President Donald Trump in 2006 and was given a whopping $130,000 payment to keep quiet on the matter prior to Trump's 2016 presidential campaign.

Presently, Daniels is still in the middle of a legal dispute to void the hush agreement she signed. She is arguing that the hush agreement is null because Trump did not actually put his John Hancock on the document.