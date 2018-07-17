Trump Retracts Helsinki Remarks on Meddling, Backs US Intel 'Russia Did It' Line

President Trump spoke to US media in Washington on Tuesday afternoon about his one-on-one meeting in Helsinki with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Emphasizing that he has full faith in and support for US intelligence agencies, and that he accepts the intelligence community's conclusion that Russian meddling took place, the president emphasized that Russia's actions nevertheless had no impact on the outcome of the 2016 election.

The president said he misspoke earlier on Russia's alleged meddling, saying he now sees no reason why Russia couldn't have meddled.

During his Monday meeting with President Putin, Trump rejected the conclusion of US intelligence agencies about alleged Russian election meddling. During their joint press conference, Trump said that Putin strongly denied Russian meddling in the US democratic process during their private meeting. The US president also emphatically stated that there had been "zero collusion" between himself and Moscow.

On Tuesday, Trump vowed that his administration would move aggressively to squash any attempt to interfere in the 2018 midterms.

Trump also listed the topics of discussion with Putin in Helsinki, saying they included the need to reduce nuclear weapons proliferation, North Korea, Syria, Israel's security, and Iran's alleged nuclear ambitions. Trump said he hoped Iran would come to the US on the possibility of making a new nuclear deal at some point in the future. Trump also said that he made progress with Putin on conflicts with Russia during the meeting.

Also Tuesday, Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell said there was "indisputable evidence" that Russia tried to meddle in the 2016 race, and warned that "It really better not happen again in 2018." On Monday, Republican House of Representatives speaker Paul Ryan said there was "no question that Russia interfered in our election and continues attempts to undermine democracy here and around the world."

Russia has dismissed claims of Russian meddling and collusion with the Trump campaign as "nonsense." During Monday's summit, President Putin offered assistance to Special Counsel Robert Mueller and his team, saying Russia would be willing to assist in facilitating questioning of the Russian nationals recently charged with hacking the Democratic Party's servers in 2016. As far as interference at the state level, Putin repeated the sentiment he had expressed on many previous occasions, telling reporters that "Russia has never interfered and is not going to meddle in US internal affairs, including in the election process."