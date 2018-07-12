US Border Patrol Agents Hit With Rocks While Helping Mexican Pregnant Woman

"US Border Patrol agents were attacked with rocks while providing medical assistance to a pregnant woman," the release said on Wednesday.
On Saturday, the agents spotted a group of illegal aliens climbing up the Progreso Port of Entry. As the law enforcement officers approached the group of migrants, they noticed a young Mexican woman lying under a tree. She claimed to be pregnant and complained of back pain, according to the release.
The CBP noted that its Rio Grande Valley division has rescued 1,157 people in the past eight months.
The incident occurred in the wake of rigorous debates over US immigration laws after President Donald Trump administration enforced a zero tolerance policy. The executive order makes illegal border crossing a criminal offense, and persons apprehended at the border must be detained.
Trump's rhetoric led to a wave of demonstrations against Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) with calls to abolish the agency.
