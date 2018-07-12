US Border Patrol Agents Hit With Rocks While Helping Mexican Pregnant Woman

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US immigration agents were hit with rocks while trying to help a pregnant woman of Mexican origin at the Southern border, the Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) said in a press release.

"US Border Patrol agents were attacked with rocks while providing medical assistance to a pregnant woman," the release said on Wednesday.

On Saturday, the agents spotted a group of illegal aliens climbing up the Progreso Port of Entry. As the law enforcement officers approached the group of migrants, they noticed a young Mexican woman lying under a tree. She claimed to be pregnant and complained of back pain, according to the release.

The agents were attacked by two other persons who also tried to enter the United States illegally. The assailants allegedly went back to Mexico and the woman was transferred to a local hospital, the release added.

The CBP noted that its Rio Grande Valley division has rescued 1,157 people in the past eight months.

The incident occurred in the wake of rigorous debates over US immigration laws after President Donald Trump administration enforced a zero tolerance policy. The executive order makes illegal border crossing a criminal offense, and persons apprehended at the border must be detained.

Trump has frequently criticized past administrations for allowing illegal aliens to take advantage of legal loopholes and settle down in the United States without proper documentation. The US president pledged to build a wall on the border with Mexico and make Mexico pay for it. He also promised to send more officers to the region to stop the flow of drugs and human trafficking.

Trump's rhetoric led to a wave of demonstrations against Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) with calls to abolish the agency.