Twitter Ablaze Over Trump Suggestion that It to Remove 'Fake' NYT, WP Accounts

The US president has been criticizing the media outlets over what he has described as "fake news" and regularly citing anonymous sources, which, according to him, do not exist.

President Donald Trump has left twitterians buzzing after he suggested that Twitter should delete accounts of the "failing New York Times" and "propaganda machine for Amazon" The Washington Post as a part of its campaign against fake accounts. Trump also said that both outlets will be "out of business" in a matter of seven years.

Twitter users are also split over his suggestion, with many users slamming his proposition, countering that his account deserves it more.

Will that include Donald Trump, for spreading the conspiracy theory that global warming is a Chinese hoax? — Morten Øverbye (@morten) July 7, 2018

Champ, you *literally* lied about how tall you are.



If you had a nickel for every lie you’ve told, you’d be as rich as you say you are.



Yeah, we know you’re lying about that too. — The Hoarse Whisperer (@HoarseWisperer) July 7, 2018

Both the NY Times and Washington Post will be in business long after Trump is impeached — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) July 7, 2018

I wonder if they have a way to get rid of a fake president. A giant orange delete button, perhaps. — James Kosur (@JamesKosur) July 7, 2018

It’s your Twitter account that will be suspended if the plan is to eliminate fake news. — Karen Barrows (@KarenLBarrows) July 7, 2018

Others, though, have supported the president's suggestion

I think the National Enquirer is more legit than the NYTimes, and the Amazon Washington Post. — thatbotmike (@thatbotmike) July 7, 2018

Ultimately The #FirstAmendment will win out and those inhibiting free speech, and encouraging bullying and violence, will be investigated and prosecuted. #1A — EaglePundit 🔹 (@RealEagleBites) July 7, 2018

This just gets better and better, thanks Mister President. Keep hammering them into the ground! They have had their way with the heart and soul of America for far too long! — Cali-Conservative (@CaliConsrvative) July 7, 2018

Since the day of his inauguration, the US president has been engaged in a verbal crusade against several mainstream media outlets. In particular, he has called CNN, NBC ABC and CBS "fake news," while suggesting that the anonymous sources that they tend to cite actually do not exist. He has also called for a probe into US media over spreading "fake news."

Twitter has recently stepped up its efforts in fighting what it calls "fake accounts" after numerous accusations of ignoring the problem of "Russian bots" allegedly influencing the American people's political views. Trump has branded allegations regarding "Russian bots" and alleged Russian meddling into the US presidential elections as a "witch hunt," allegedly organized by Democrats.