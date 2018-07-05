Register
23:05 GMT +305 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Georgia woman calls cops on black woman smoking in an outdoor parking garage

    WATCH: Georgia Woman Calls Cops on Black Neighbor for Smoking in Parking Garage

    © Screenshot/Stacy Etheridge
    US
    Get short URL
    0 22

    A Georgia woman was recently caught on video calling the cops on a black woman this past weekend because the woman was smoking a cigarette in her apartment complex's parking garage.

    Footage of the encounter was shared on Facebook by Stacy Etheridge, the mother of the woman being harassed in the recording.

    "Caucasian woman tells my daughter to put her cigarette out and decides to call the police on my daughter for smoking outside in a parking deck," Etheridge captioned the video. "Police showed up and said it was no harm to others… this calling the cops on Black is getting way out of hand."

    "Now you can't smoke outside. #NewportNancy," the mother added. Etheridge's hashtag is just the latest to join a growing list of nicknames for white women who've taken it upon themselves to call the cops on black people who are, apparently, doing things that bother them (though not actually, you know, committing any crimes).

    Asian Shop Owner Strikes Black Employee in Snellville, Georgia
    © Markus Moultrie, Facebook
    WATCH: Georgia Restaurant Owner Hits Black Employee Over Messed Up Order

    The video begins with Etheridge's daughter asking the woman whether she was going to get her evicted from her home because she was smoking.

    "You said I can't smoke here? You're gonna have me kicked out?" Etheridge's daughter says, before adding, "That's what you said?"

    The woman's responded by saying, "they'll have you evicted for smoking on the property."

    The conversation later turned to Etheridge's daughter asking the woman if she was racist.

    "Because I think you are. You just came out here harassing me for no reason," she said.

    For the remainder of the recording the offending woman is seen sitting inside her vehicle speaking to someone on the phone. It's unclear whether she was speaking to the management company of the complex or the local police department.

    Photo posted to Facebook by Telfair County High School Tennis Team of players wearing KKK-style white hoods, May 12-13, 2018
    © 13WMAZ/YouTube
    Justice is Served: Georgia Tennis Team Punished for KKK Mask Photo After Losing State Match (PHOTO)

    This isn't the only shocking incident to come out of Georgia this week. The cops were also called on a North Carolina family traveling through the Peach State, according to Georgia outlet WFTV, for the infraction of using a restaurant bathroom.

    As the story goes, the Dobson family had stopped at a Subway sandwich shop to eat on Monday and because the members of the group were repeatedly making trips to the restroom, an employee thought the matter suspicious and called the cops.

    "I need somebody to come through here please, ASAP. Now," the employee told the 911 operator. "There's about eight people in a van and they've been in the store for about an hour. They keep going back and forth to the bathrooms by my back door."

    When police arrived and realized what was going on, they offered their apologies and explained to the family that they'd been called because the employee, who'd previously been robbed, thought she was going to be robbed once more.

    "I don't think she ever felt threatened," Felicia Dobson told the outlet. "We can't change our skin color. I have great kids. I have a great family."

    In response to the incident, the owner of the Subway location apologized to the Dobsons and informed them that the employee had been placed on administrative leave.

    Related:

    WATCH: US Man Tells Restaurant Owner to ‘Go Back to Afghanistan’ in Racist Rant
    ‘You Sound Nasty’: US Woman Targets Asian Salon Worker in Racist Rant (VIDEO)
    'This Ain't Your Country, B*tch!' WATCH Black Woman's Racist Rant Against Asian
    Canadian Woman Goes on Racist Rant in Restaurant (VIDEO)
    Bad Parking Sends 80-Year-Old California Man on Racist Rant (VIDEO)
    Tags:
    Racist Rant, smoking, Georgia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Russian Kokoshnik: FIFA Football Fans Love Wearing Traditional Headdress
    Russian Kokoshnik: FIFA Football Fans Love Wearing Traditional Headdress
    Happy Indifference Day
    Happy Indifference Day
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse