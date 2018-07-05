Register
21:22 GMT +305 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    RT America host Ed Schultz, 64, passed away on July 4, 2018.

    RT America Host Ed Schultz Dead at 64

    © Screenshot / RT America
    US
    Get short URL
    0 02

    Talk radio legend and RT America host Ed Schultz passed away at his home in Fargo, North Dakota, on July 4, 2018. The former MSNBC host was known across America as a “progressive firebrand” and hosted the nightly news program on RT America since joining the network in January 2016.

    "We are devastated by the news of the sudden death of our brilliant anchor, one of the best TV journalists in America, Ed Schultz," RT Editor-in-Chief Margarita Simonyan said in a statement. "The respect which Ed commanded among viewers and among his colleagues on both sides of the Atlantic is impossible to overstate. He was an unconditional patriot of his country, an honest man without compromise.

    Schultz began his career in media as a sportscaster in his hometown of Fargo, anchoring nightly shows in 1982. In 1992 he transitioned to political talk radio and quickly began making waves in North Dakota's media landscape. He completely stopped working in sports broadcasting in 2003 to focus on his national radio show, which was carried by more than 100 stations as of 2005.

    The cube with the logo of Russia Today
    © Sputnik / Konstantin Chalabov
    RT Chief Editor Says Audience Growing Despite Pressure

    In 2009, Schultz moved to New York City to host a news program for MSNBC. While at the network, he railed against trade policies in the United States and commented on a number of other progressive issues. According to the newsman, he was eventually pushed out of the company over his support of Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders in the 2016 Democratic presidential primary. 

    Schultz went on to host the nightly news on RT America, where he pushed back against claims in the mainstream US media that Russia had interfered in the presidential election in favor of Donald Trump.

    "When the witch-hunt against RT America began and it was forced to register as a foreign agent, Ed set an example for all of us, saying: ‘Let them call me what they want, I am going to speak the truth no matter what,'" Simonyan recalled.

    Throughout the race, Schultz interviewed Sanders three times for the network. When Sanders held a rally in Schultz's hometown, the candidate said of the anchor, "This guy, more than any other person in the media, by far — it's not even close — has been the person to educate the American people about the disastrous trade agreements that this country has had."

    Schultz leaves behind six children and his wife, Wendy. "My sincere condolences go out to his wife, family and all fans, who watched his amazing show every night," said RT America News Director Mikhail Solodovnikov. "We lost one of the best and most honest journalistic voices in America. We lost a legend."

    Related:

    Russian Embassy Concerned Over UK Scrutinizating RT's Work Amid Skripal Probe
    RT Weekly TV Audience Grew by More Than Third Despite Pressure - Poll
    Simonyan: Decision on RT's Broadcast End in Washington, DC Grid Made in February
    Tags:
    journalist, RT, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Russian Kokoshnik: FIFA Football Fans Love Wearing Traditional Headdress
    Russian Kokoshnik: FIFA Football Fans Love Wearing Traditional Headdress
    Happy Indifference Day
    Happy Indifference Day
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse