Trump Names Former Fox News President to Communications Team - White House

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump has named former Co-President of Fox News Bill Shine as Deputy Chief of Staff for Communications, the White House said in a press release on Thursday.

"President Donald J. Trump announced today that Bill Shine will join the White House staff. Mr. Shine will serve as Assistant to the President and Deputy Chief of Staff for Communications," the release said.

The release noted that Shine has 20 years of television, communications and management expertise.

READ MORE: Fox News' Laura Ingraham Sued For Alleged Pregnancy Discrimination

Shine was named co-president of the network after Roger Ailes was forced out as a result of a sexual harassment scandal.

US media has reported Fox News forced Shine to resign in May 2017 for his handling of the sexual harassment scandal involving Ailes.