Extreme Heat Wave in Canada Claims at Least 19 Lives – Reports

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau offered on Wednesday condolences to those bereaved. He warned that record temperatures were expected to continue.
Meanwhile, Canada’s emergency service reportedly said it had received over 1,200 calls a day since the heat began, an uptick of 30 percent from its busiest days.
It was a scorcher in the #Maritimes today with several new record highs and widespread 30's! Still record-hot in parts of Ontario and Quebec as well with up to 35°C in #Ottawa! #NSwx #MeteoQC #NBwx #NLwx pic.twitter.com/iPMA3W7aky— Patrick Duplessis (@Pat_wx) 4 июля 2018 г.
Montreal reportedly reached a high of 34 degrees Celcius (93 degrees Fahrenheit) on Wednesday, a peak that is expected to continue on Thursday. Meanwhile, Canadian Weather reportedly issued a heat warning for southern Quebec, which includes Montreal.
According to Canadian Weather's advisory, humidity index values in southern Quebec will grow "even more uncomfortable" on Thursday, when humidity index reportedly reach 43.
However, meteorologists reportedly forecast a drop in temperatures at the end of the week. According to AFP, the last extreme heat wave scorched Montreal area in 2010 claiming nearly 100 lives.
