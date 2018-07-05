Extreme Heat Wave in Canada Claims at Least 19 Lives – Reports

Extreme heat and humidity blanketed eastern and central Canada on Friday, the national broadcaster CBC said. The heatwave was reportedly blamed for 14 deaths in the Montreal area and five in the Eastern Townships, a rural area just east of the city.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau offered on Wednesday condolences to those bereaved. He warned that record temperatures were expected to continue.

Meanwhile, Canada’s emergency service reportedly said it had received over 1,200 calls a day since the heat began, an uptick of 30 percent from its busiest days.

According to Reuters, Montreal previously raised the city's response level to "Intervention" from "Alert" after a spike in heat-related calls to the government's health information line and for ambulances.

Montreal reportedly reached a high of 34 degrees Celcius (93 degrees Fahrenheit) on Wednesday, a peak that is expected to continue on Thursday. Meanwhile, Canadian Weather reportedly issued a heat warning for southern Quebec, which includes Montreal.

According to Canadian Weather's advisory, humidity index values in southern Quebec will grow "even more uncomfortable" on Thursday, when humidity index reportedly reach 43.

However, meteorologists reportedly forecast a drop in temperatures at the end of the week. According to AFP, the last extreme heat wave scorched Montreal area in 2010 claiming nearly 100 lives.