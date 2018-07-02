Twitter on Fire as LeBron James Joins Lakers on $153.3 Million Deal

West coast basketball fans have something to cheer about. The superstar, who has played in the past eight NBA finals, will try to bring another champion title to the Lakers franchise.

The 33-year-old is making the move following the Cavs' 4-0 defeat by the Golden State Warriors in this season's NBA finals. Los Angeles Lakers didn't make it to the playoffs once again this season.

Twitter / CJ Fogel Watch LeBron James Repeating "WOW" in Owen Wilson's Voice

During his 15-year career, the Cleveland Cavaliers' all-time leader in games played has made nine appearances in the NBA Finals, including the past eight Eastern Conference championship rounds.

Twitter has exploded after the announcement that the legend would leave the Cavs.

Just for the record I’m a #Lakers fan not a Lebron fan.. I support him now that he is with the #Lakers but my love for the team goes much deeper.. I bleed purple and gold 💜💛 — ᏢᏞᎪNᎬᎢ ᏞᎪKᎬᎡᏚ (@Lkrs4Life702) 2 июля 2018 г.

Since he signed with the Lakers, you know LeBron’s gonna have to throw the first pitch for the only baseball team in Los Angeles! #Dodgers — Dodgers Nation (@DodgersNation) 2 июля 2018 г.

Kobe Bryant on the phone with Magic talking about coming out of retirement to play with LeBron James.



#Lakers pic.twitter.com/djjzWvxonF — Cameron Grant (@coolghost101) 2 июля 2018 г.

First time Lebron walk in the Lakers locker room 😂 pic.twitter.com/NlXTIH2VTx — FreshPrinceFreddy💰 (@TheAceBoogie) 2 июля 2018 г.

When my Lebron Laker jersey comes in the mail… pic.twitter.com/Iofw0hmtiq — Legendary Lakers (@goldlakerss) 2 июля 2018 г.

LeBron James has joined the Lakers. Wondering how Dan Gilbert delivered the team the news?#RingerNBA pic.twitter.com/JK8xBzhAIQ — The Ringer (@ringer) 2 июля 2018 г.