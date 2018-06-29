Kanye West or Ivanka Trump? Betting Website Gambles on Next Supreme Court Judge

Retiring US Justice Anthony Kennedy will leave office on July 31 and the website BetDSI has a list of possible contenders for the spot.

Website BetDSI is taking bets as for whom US President Donald Trump will nominate after the 81-year-old judge retires.

Amy Coney Barrett, an Indiana appeals court judge, is the early favorite with 5/2 odds. Judges Brett Kavanaugh and Thomas Hardiman are also at the forefront on the gambling website, with 7/2 and 5/1 odds, respectively.

Earlier Trump said that he plans to select the replacement for Kennedy from a list of 25 candidates, which includes Barrett, Kavanaugh and Hardiman.

But some people put their money on famous people who aren’t on that list.

Two of the president’s five children, senior White House adviser Ivanka Trump and Donald Trump Jr., are also on the betting site’s list.

Kanye West, the American rapper who’s been criticized for his support of Trump, has also made it on the list with the greatest likelihood of becoming the choice for the Supreme Court, with 1,000/1 odds.

Judge Joe Brown and Judge Judy Sheindlin have both been given 250/1 odds of going from being TV judges to Supreme Court nominees.