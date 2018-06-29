Conway Refutes Reports About Kelly's Plans to Leave White House

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - White House Chief of Staff Gen. John Kelly is continuing to serve in the Trump administration and would like to stay at the job in the future, Senior Counsel Kellyanne Conway said in an interview on Friday.

"As far as I know, Gen. Kelly wants to stay, and he is staying; he hasn't said anything differently to me," Conway told Fox News.

The statement was made in a wake of the Wall Street Journal's report, published on Thursday, saying that Kelly will likely leave the White House by the end of this summer. The administration responded to the report by saying the information was inaccurate, absolutely not true.

Conway said in the interview that the media have stirred speculation about Kelly's possible departure many times in the past with reports that ended up being erroneous.

The White House says President Trump denied that he’s looking for a replacement for John Kelly. Hard thing to deny seeing as he’s been polling people about possible replacements for months now, while telling Kelly he’s happy with him. — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) June 28, 2018

​She added President Donald Trump's team many things on its plate and does not focus on who is leaving next. Conway also said she was surprised that reports of Kelly's possible resignation dominated the national news coverage.

Upon arrival from a trip to Wisconsin with the president, Kelly said the report about Trump seeking his possible replacement was news to him.