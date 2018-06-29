Register
29 June 2018
    U.S. President Donald Trump and France's President Emmanuel Macron sit side by side during a bilateral meeting at the G7 Summit in in Charlevoix, Quebec, Canada, June 8, 2018.

    “EU is Worse Than China”: Trump Reportedly Asked Macron to Exit the Bloc

    © REUTERS / Leah Millis
    US
    213

    The United States and its traditional allies are on the brink of a full-scale trade war amid the EU’s tit-for-tat response to Washington’s move to impose stiff tariffs on steel and aluminum imports.

    US President Donald Trump offered his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron a lucrative bilateral trade deal if France agreed to withdraw from the EU, the Washington Post reported on Thursday, citing European officials.

    President Donald Trump playfully reaches over to cleans lint off French President Emmanuel Macron's suit jacket during their meeting in Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Tuesday, April 24, 2018
    © AP Photo / Pablo Martinez Monsivais
    'Trump is Not Forever': How Macron's Bromance With US President Turned Into Offense
    According to the newspaper, during his April 24 meeting with Macron at the White House, Trump told him: “Why don’t you leave the EU?”

    He then offered France a bilateral trade agreement with “better terms than the EU as a whole gets from the United States.”

    President Trump also reportedly told Macron that the European Union is “worse than China” on trade.

    The White House declined to comment on the Washington Post’s reports, but did not dispute the account.

    The details of President Trump’s April 24 meeting with Macron come amid fears of a looming trade war following Washington’s move to impose steep tariffs on steel and aluminum imports from the EU, Canada and Mexico.

    READ MORE: Where Might Prevails: US Wants to Unravel WTO — EU Memo

    In March, the United States introduced a 25 percent tariff on steel imports and a 10 percent levy on aluminum imports.

    EU countries responded to Washington’s move by slapping a 25 percent tax on 2.8 billion euros’ worth of US-made goods.

