Register
22:51 GMT +325 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    US dollar notes and an American visa

    US Economy Going Full Throttle 'Towards National Ruin'

    © Sputnik / Sergey Mamontov
    US
    Get short URL
    3110

    The Trump administration may find itself amidst serious economic trouble with a steadily increasing federal deficit and national debt. In case Donald Trump is re-elected in 2020 he may have to deal with a $1 trillion deficit and a US debt-to-GDP ratio exceeding 100 percent.

    The US economy may find itself in dire straits, unless measures are taken as soon as possible, the US Office of Government Accountability (GAO) warned the US Congress on June 21, 2018.

    "According to the 2017 Financial Report, the federal deficit in fiscal year 2017 increased to $666 billion-up from $587 billion in fiscal year 2016 and $439 billion in fiscal year 2015. Federal receipts increased by $48 billion, but that was outweighed by a $127 billion increase in spending, driven by Social Security, Medicare, and Medicaid, and interest on debt held by the public (net interest)," the congressional watchdog noted, stressing that "the longer action is delayed, the greater and more drastic the changes will have to be."

    The National debt is shown behind Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell as he testifies on the semiannual monetary policy report to the House Financial Services Committee, Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018, in Washington
    © AP Photo / Jacquelyn Martin
    Clock's Ticking: Congressman Warns About ‘Debt Bomb’ Threat to the US
    Earlier, reviewing Donald Trump's 2019 budget, the Congressional Budget Office (CBO) revealed that the nation's growing federal deficit is projected to reach $1 trillion by 2020 and average $1.2 trillion per year from 2019 to 2028.

    Speaking to Fox News, in mid-June US Congressmen Andy Biggs shifted the focus on yet another problem — the country's steadily increasing national debt that may lead to a "debt bomb explosion."

    "I think we're headed over the edge," he said. "Think of it as a waterfall, we're in the boat, and now we're almost at the point where we can't get out of the flow. We're heading over unless we do something immediately."

    On March 15, 2018, the US national debt exceeded $21 trillion for the first time in history.

    "If you don't start doing it now, then in ten years you'll have no choice. You can inflate your currency, you can default on your debt, you can try to raise your taxes and kill your economy — these are the choices that we'll be looking at in about eight to ten years," Biggs said, emphasizing that short-term pain is the least evil to fix the problem.

    Previously, on June 5, Howard Schultz, Starbucks' former executive chairman emphasized the national debt as the country's biggest domestic threat, while speaking to CNBC: "I think the greatest threat domestically to the country is this $21 trillion debt hanging over the cloud of America and future generations."

    Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, right, and his wife Louise Linton, hold up a sheet of new $1 bills, the first currency notes bearing his and U.S. Treasurer Jovita Carranza's signatures, Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2017, at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing (BEP) in Washington.
    © AP Photo/ Jacquelyn Martin
    Capitalism Run Amok: US National Debt at $21 Trillion
    For comparison's sake Russia's national debt — one of the lowest in the world — is currently 18.7 percent of GDP or $525 billion.

    For their part, CBO and GAO warn that the debt-to-GDP ratio may skyrocket to 106 percent within 14 to 22 years. However, the International Monetary Fund's prognosis is more pessimistic: The international financial organization foresees the US debt-to-GDP ratio amounting to 116.9 percent by 2023.

    One of the probable causes of looming economic hardships is the country's overblown military budget. The budget deficit leaped up following the attacks of September 11, 2001, when Washington declared war on terrorism. From 2003 to 2011, the deficit doubled: from $437.4 billion to $855.1 billion. Simultaneously defense spending increased by 50 percent, according to the National Priorities Project (NPP), an American non-governmental organization. The US has colossal military expenditures exceeding $600 billion a year. Given the Trump administration's defense budget proposals, these expenditures will unlikely shrink in the near future.

    In an unexpected twist of fate, the Trump administration's recent tax reform could boost the budget deficit even further, according to CBO's April report. Due to the reform the deficit may be about $1.85 trillion higher over the next 10 years then was previously predicted.

    On June 24, The Chicago Tribune published a letter by one of its readers, eloquently titled: "Is anyone in Washington worried about the national debt?"

    "Federal deficits have been prevalent for many years now, but our current debt is staggering and almost unfathomable," Michael Imhof from Aurora wrote. "Spending needs to be pulled in because America is on a train speeding toward national ruin. Pray for America to slow this train."

    Related:

    Watchdog: US-Chinese Agreement 'Does Nothing to Reduce Trade Deficit'
    China Foreign Ministry Denies Offering US $200Bln Trade Deficit Cut
    CBO Predicts Persistently Large US Federal Deficit in Next Decade
    US Trade Deficit Widens, Durable Goods Orders Slide, Hinting at Slower GDP
    Weaponizing the Debt: How Dumping of US Treasuries May Dethrone the Dollar
    Clock's Ticking: Congressman Warns About ‘Debt Bomb’ Threat to the US
    Tags:
    Democrats, Republicans, Congressional Budget Office (CBO), US Government Accountability Office (GAO), U.S. Department of State, Donald Trump, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Saudi woman prepares to use go-kart in Riyadh
    Women Can Now Drive Legally in Saudi Arabia
    Not Our Problem
    Not Our Problem
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse