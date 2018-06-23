Register
    Whistleblower Explains How US Court Ruling to Affect NSA 'Treasure Map' Project

    CC0 / geralt
    US
    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US Supreme Court ruling upholding the right to digital privacy will destroy the National Security Agency’s "Treasure Map" project which is designed to map the entire global internet to locate all devices on earth, former NSA Technical Director and whistleblower Bill Binney told Sputnik.

    The Supreme Court ruled on Friday that US authorities must obtain a warrant to tap cellphone towers for personal location data, Chief Justice John Roberts Jr. said in a court document.

    "This ruling destroys NSA program Treasure Map," Binney said on Friday. "This is their program to locate every device on the network all the time."

    A sign stands outside the National Security Agency (NSA) campus in Fort Meade
    © AP Photo /
    NSA Gave Japan Access to Secret Internet Surveillance Program in 2013 - Reports
    Binney said the ruling was also historic because it appeared the Supreme Court was starting to catch up with the enormous advances in cyber and surveillance technologies of recent decades.

    As a result of the decision, Binney added, perhaps the Supreme Court will not be "bamboozled" by lies from the NSA, FBI, and Justice Department related to collecting and using content and meta-data on US citizens.

    Senator Patrick Leahy said in a press release on Friday that the Supreme Court rescued Congress from a failed attempt to protect cellphone users from government snoopers.

    The Internet of Things
    © Photo : Pixabay
    NSA Official Says Agency Looks to Exploit Internet of Things for Spying
    However, he added, US lawmakers cannot rely on justices forever to keep privacy rights intact amid seismic shifts in digital technology.

    William Binney worked for the NSA for 36 years, retiring in 2001 as the technical director of world military and geopolitical analysis and reporting. He designed and created many of the NSA’s collection systems and later exposed major aspects of the agency’s blanket surveillance programs.

