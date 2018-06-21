Trump Administration to Stop Prosecuting Migrant Parents - Reports

Recently, US President Donald Trump signed an executive order aimed, as he described it, at preventing the separation of children from their parents, who illegally crossed the US-Mexico border.

According to The Washington Post, citing an unidentified US official, the country's border patrol agents have been told to stop prosecuting parents with children, who illegally crossed the US border.

"We're suspending prosecutions of adults who are members of family units until ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) can accelerate resource capability to allow us to maintain custody," the official stated, as quoted by the newspaper.

The Trump administration came under slashing attacks from different political groups, including Republican lawmakers, for its "zero-tolerance" policy, following recent images from a detention center in Texas showing children locked up in cages.

Reports, circulating in US media, have been also showing images of children crying after their parents' detention by US Customs and Border Patrol agents, as well as pictures of children locked up in cages in warehouses.

Reacting to the reports, American, United and Frontier airlines announced that they would no longer transport immigrant children who have been separated from their families.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW