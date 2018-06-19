Trump's Approval Rating Hits Record High - Poll

US President Donald Trump's approval rating hit record high level of 45 percent during his presidency, a new Gallup Poll revealed on Tuesday.

"President Donald Trump's job approval rating averaged 45% in Gallup polling last week, tying his personal high. His previous 45% rating occurred in the first week after he was inaugurated as president," the poll said.

© REUTERS / Jonathan Ernst Trump: Russia Probe, Fake News Could Not Affect My Approval Rating

According to the survey, the improved result could be related to a recent summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on the issue of the denuclearization on Korean Peninsula.

Earlier, FOX News poll revealed that most American voters were in favor of Donald Trump’s meeting with Kim Jong-un. However, 60 percent of those polled by the broadcaster still believe that Pyongyang would not stop its illicit nuclear development activities.

The new Gallup poll specified that 90 percent of those who approved of Trump's performance were Republicans. The survey was conducted on June 11-17 among 1,511 people across 50 US states and the District of Columbia.