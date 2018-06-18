Register
23:48 GMT +318 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Bexar County Sheriff's Department Detention Deputy Jose Nunez is charged with “super aggravated sexual assault of a child.”

    Officer Arrested for Abusing Undocumented Woman’s Child, Threatened Deportation

    Bexar County Sheriff's Department
    US
    Get short URL
    120

    Jose Nunez, a 10-year veteran of the Bexar County Sheriff’s Department in Texas, was arrested Sunday, according to the department sheriff. Nunez, a detention deputy, is accused of sexually assaulting a child and blackmailing her undocumented mother into silence.

    "Heartbreaking, disturbing, disgusting and infuriating" were the terms Sheriff Javier Salazar used to describe the details of the case after one of his deputies was arrested for "super aggravated sexual assault of a child." The term "super" refers to the girl's extremely young age: just four years old. 

    Latino residents in Alamance County, North Carolina protest sheriff's push to renew a partnership with Immigration and Customs Enforcement after he was investigated by the Department of Justice for bias.
    © Screenshot / News & Observer
    ‘If He Wants Tacos, We'll Give Him Tacos’: US Latinos Protest Sheriff’s Racist Harassment with Tacos, Mariachis (VIDEO)

    The charge is a first-class felony and carries a minimum sentence of 25 years behind bars.

    Police investigators believe that the sexual assault of the girl "goes back several months," but say that it could go as far back as a couple of years. "As you know, a child of this age, timelines are hard to reconstruct," the sheriff said.

    "Here's another heartbreaking aspect of this case," the sheriff told reporters. "The mother of this little girl is an undocumented immigrant and my understanding is that this suspect utilized that to his advantage, to place the mother in fear that she would be deported if she did report it."

    Santa Clara County Sheriff Laurie Smith
    © AP Photo/ Paul Sakuma
    California’s First Woman Sheriff Facing Multiple Sexual Harassment Accusations

    The sheriff's office is in the process of completing paperwork to make sure that the mother is given protected status "pending the outcome of this case."

    The relationship between the woman and the accused deputy is a "familial" one, the sheriff said. "And we also have reason to believe there may have been other children that were related to this suspect and may have had contact with him."

    The officer has been placed on administrative leave, the first 10 days of which will be paid, likely due to his contract with the department. "My objective is to separate this person from the agency as soon as possible," Salazar said, adding that in such situations where an officer disgraces his department, he'd "cut them out like a cancer."

    Related:

    US Sheriff Wildly Exaggerates Drug Bust for Social Media Fame (VIDEO)
    WATCH: California Sheriff Rams Car Into Protester During Stephon Clark Vigil
    Sheriff Joe for Senate; High Suicide Rates Among Prison Guards
    The Law in These Parts: Finnish Municipality to Replace Police With Sheriff
    Outrage Bubbles Up After Texas Sheriff Threatens Owners of ‘F**k Trump' Truck
    In-Laws of Gunman Attended Texas Church Where Deadly Shooting Occurred - Sheriff
    Tags:
    pedophile, sexual assault, Police Abuse
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    From Aztec and Captain Spain to T-Rex: Football Fans Rave at 2018 FIFA World Cup
    Lock Me Up?
    Lock Me Up?
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse