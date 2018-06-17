1 Reportedly Dead, 20 Injured as Two People Open Fire at New Jersey Art Festival

A gunfire broke out at 24-hour Art All Night show in the Roeblign Market section in New Jersey's capital city at 2;45 am local time.

At least one person was killed and several were injured as a result of a shootout which happened in the US city of Trenton, local media reported on Sunday, citing police.

According to the Trentonian newspaper, the incident took place during a 24-hour art event Art All Night in the city. The police confirmed that one person was killed, while the number of injured has not been established so far, the newspaper said. Sources told the newspaper that up 15 people could have been shot.

An off-duty police officer who happened to be at the scene returned gunfire, the newspaper specified.

According to the Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo Onofri, 16 out of 20 injured were delivered at nearby hospitals for gunshot wounds' treatment. Four of them, including 13yo boy, were in critical condition.

The investigation into the incident is underway.