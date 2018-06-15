Gunman Shuts Down Hoover Dam Bridge in Nevada

An armed man huddled inside a tactical armored vehicle blockaded the bridge over the Hoover Dam on Friday afternoon.

#Hooverdam #armoredcar #maskedman breaking news right now, sideways In the car blocking the freeway flashing notes in the window pic.twitter.com/2Kt9VPbQmR — will sturgeon 🐠🌈🌊 (@will3ten) June 15, 2018

The man inside the vehicle was said to be writing messages and showing them through the windows of the vehicle, according to witnesses on social media. ​It is not clear what was written on the notes, though a local CBS News affiliate reported that one of the notes said to release unredacted inspector general reports on the FBI's conduct in the 2016 elections.

"You can't get away from politics," remarked Columbia Journalism School director of alumni relations Maria Newman.

Here's how visitors at the #HooverDam are reacting to the barricade situation. @newmaria's tweet was in response to the suspect's note on the windows of the armored vehicle blocking the lanes. One note said release the #IGReport. https://t.co/ky3NAKxtWG — 8 News NOW (@8NewsNow) June 15, 2018

​​Police arrived on the scene about 15 minutes following the blockade of the bridge. About 45 minutes after police responded, the man was "taken into custody without incident," the Nevada Highway Patrol's Southern Command said on Twitter. The man was arrested by Arizona police.

TRAFFIC ALERT: Numerous law enforcement units from Nev. & Arizona have responded to reports of a person with a gun at #HooverDam.

due to the possible suspect's vehicle blocking lanes. There are reports that the person in the vehicle has a gun. #8NN pic.twitter.com/vUMCCap1sN — 8 News NOW (@8NewsNow) June 15, 2018

​US Highway 93 was closed in both directions. The road was re-opened after the person was detained.

The man was wearing a mask and carrying a machine gun while barricaded inside the vehicle, Metro Police Officer Jay Rivera tells the Las Vegas Sun.