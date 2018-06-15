FBI Chief Vows to Hold Employees Accountable for Misconduct After DoJ Findings

WASHINGTON (Sputnik ) - FBI Director Christopher Wray said in a press conference that he accepts the findings of the US Justice Department’s Inspector General report criticizing the agency’s handling of the Clinton email investigation but will hold accountable employees who did engage in misconduct.

Earlier on Thursday, Justice Department Inspector General released a report examining various actions by FBI and department personnel in connection with the investigation into former secretary of state Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server in advance of the 2016 presidential election.

The report concluded that there was no evidence of bias in the decision not to prosecute, but FBI Director James Comey departed from investigative norms.

"I take this report very seriously and we accept its findings and recommendations," Wray told reporters on Thursday.

Wray added that the agency will hold its employees accountable for misconduct mentioned in the report.